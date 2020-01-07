Fans react to Tua going pro, leaving Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday morning was the day many Alabama football fans have not been looking forward too.

Now that Tua Tagovailoa has made his decision public that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft, many are sad but others are happy and hoping the star college quarterback will do well on the next level.

Ken Levine is happy for Tagovailoa, he and his family are from New Jersey. Levine is in Tuscaloosa to drop off two of his grandchildren who are Alabama students.

“The first thing I thought about was wishing him well. He’s been very important for the team and has one of the most iconic moments in Alabama history to winning a championship for them,” Levine said.

Levine’s daughter, Monica Levine-Sauberman, feels the star quarterback’s decision was the right choice.

“I was really excited for him and I think it was the best decision. I was concerned about him getting injured again. So this way he gets to prove himself in the NFL without having to worry about being injured again and being concerned about how he plays,” Monica said.

Elisabeth Pettibone is a junior biology major at the University of Alabama.

“I was hoping he would stay obviously because he was a fun player to watch and he was fun to see off the field as well. Truly an inspiration and a positive guy but I know the decision he made was best for him and he prayed about it and talked to his family about it,” Pettibone said.

Tua Tagovailoa ends his college football career with 87 touchdowns and more than 7,000 yards passing.

