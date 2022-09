TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — NASCAR fans from around the country are expected to flock to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 race this weekend.

The race will take place on October 2 and for the first time, capacity is back at 100 percent for all race events.

If you are headed to the Superspeedway early, the RV lot will be opening on Wednesday.

Tickets for the YellaWood 500 and other events happening over the weekend can be found here.