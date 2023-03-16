HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — When you add 64 teams and 86 TVs, you get March Madness, and it’s happening in Birmingham.

Some fans made their way to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux on Highway 280 in Hoover to watch games for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Local Alabama fan Steve Wright told CBS 42 he came to Walk On’s because it has many TVs.

He said there are several games he’s excited about watching.

“Looking forward to Alabama, always pulling for Auburn until they play us, so looking forward to Auburn to see what they can do,” Wright said. “And then on the first day of the tournament, the one’s against 16’s just to see what Cinderella team might could make some noise.”

Auburn fans Johnathan Duty and Joe Storrs are also watching first round games at Walk On’s.

The food and the game day atmosphere are why they came to Walk On’s to watch the games.

Storrs told CBS 42 that having games for the tournament in Birmingham is good for the city.

“Birmingham is a great town,” Storrs said. “Got a lot of food, and there is a lot of great things to do downtown. So yeah, I love it, and I love that it is growing and brings in big events like this.”

Management at Walk On’s said it expects to be busy all weekend. That’s why it’s all hands-on deck at the restaurant.

“Definitely extra servers, extra bodies on hand to make sure we can accommodate everybody that comes in,” said executive kitchen manager for Walk On’s Parrish Guidry. “March Madness is the first and second busiest days of our year, so definitely brings a lot of business,”

If you can’t make it inside of Legacy Arena, CBS 42 has you covered. You can watch many of the games on CBS 42.