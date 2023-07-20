CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — With its first day underway, Rock the South is expecting 100,000 people in Cullman over its three-day annual music event. This is the biggest turnout the festival has seen since its inauguration in 2011 after tornadoes hit the area.

“All of Cullman’s history of 150 years, this is the biggest event that has been here,” Laura Kate Baugh with Rock the South marketing said.

People from all 50 states and ten countries are flooding in for the country music lineup at Rock the South.

“We’re all the way from southern Indiana, it was a haul,” says first-time attendee Destiny Goodroe.

“I’m very excited to see them perform, it’s my second concert ever,” says Emma Hammond from Florence, AL.

“See Zach Bryan, Chris Stapleton, all the great artists out here,” says Andrew Folds from Atlanta, GA. “It’s hot but it’s going to be fun.”

With the growth seen at the festival, the event has had to change venues in the last few years as well as work on updating infrastructure around the event.

“We still want to be invested in that local community feel. You know we have Vans Sporting Goods which is great but we also have a national company like Pepsi, and we’re able to give back to charities,” Baugh said. “We’ve given over $1 million to local and regional charities around here to make sure that we still stay true to our grassroots.”

Alabamians are also glad to see the festival gaining popularity and are excited for what the future of it holds.

“We needed it and they’re doing a great job of building it and it’s growing every year,” Manny Acosta from Athens, AL said. “It’s good for the community, it’s good for Cullman.”

Organizers say they have more security and parking attendants to help with traffic flow this year but still recommend coming early to beat the crowds.