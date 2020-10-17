Fans excited for top 5 matchup in Tuscaloosa this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama and Georgia gameday excitement is underway in Tuscaloosa.

City leaders and fans are preparing for the big SEC matchup and are ready to see the Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs.

Georgia fan Jim Poag still remembers his team losing to Alabama in the National Championship game in 2017. He is in Tuscaloosa this weekend with his daughter and granddaughter hoping to see Georgia get revenge on Saturday night.

“It is tremendous. Two of the best teams in the country without question going at it. No. 2 and No. 3 going at it this early in the season adds an extra amount of excitement to the game and atmosphere here,” Poag said.

Jordan Stratton is an Alabama fan and wants her team to roll again to defeat rival Georgia.

“It is a rivalry game and I think it’s a big game in general. This may determine if we get to the SEC championship game or not,” Stratton said.

Fans will notice big changes this season at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fans will not be able to tailgate on campus anymore. Only 20,000 patrons can watch the game inside the stadium and everyone must wear a face mask in public or will face getting a citation from the police.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is hoping everyone will enjoy the game day weekend and social distance and play it smart.

“Let’s wear a mask in public, let’s practice social distancing and let’s do everything possible to protect ourselves and our neighbors and if we can do that there’s no need for us to have to use enforcement as a measure to keep Tuscaloosa safe,” Maddox said.

The big matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. and you can watch it right here on CBS 42.

