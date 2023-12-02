HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Fans who couldn’t make it to Atlanta enjoyed the SEC championship game at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux off Highway 280 on Saturday.

Fans came with their cheers and repped their team to the fullest Saturday, hoping their team will secure the win. Alabama secured a 27-24 victory to become SEC champions.

“Listen, we got to have fun with it,” Georgia fan Brian Robinson said. “It’s college football, and Georgia has been the best since forever, so I had to have a dog. I had to represent Georgia even though I’m in Alabama, so I had to represent Georgia nation.”

While they enjoyed food and watched the game on one of 69 TVs, they say it wouldn’t be a fun game without a little trash talk.

“You know we do what we do. Everybody got this nonsense,” Alabama fan Sebastian Martin said. “We got some good fans here. We got some puppies fans over there wearing things they shouldn’t wear. They should probably go to jail, but we will not worry about that.”

Both fanbases are hoping this game will secure them a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“We’ll definitely be in the playoffs,” Alabama fan Andrie Turner. “We started off shaky at the beginning of the season. Everybody didn’t think we’ll be this far now, but we have to show everybody that believes in us, and we went roll and make everybody a believer this day,”

Both teams will learn their postseason futures Sunday.