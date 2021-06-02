Fans and businesses near Talladega Superspeedway are excited for full capacity once again

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) leads the pack to the green flag during the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – With the Talladega Superspeedway announcing 100% capacity for the NASCAR Playoff Weekend in October, nearby businesses and fans are excited to see some normalcy again.

“We’re opening back up baby,” Russell Branham said during a zoom press conference Wednesday.

The sound of a packed super speedway is something NASCAR, fans and businesses have all missed for some time.

“For they are looking forward to a packed house in Talladega as well,” TSS President Brian Crichton said.

“First thing that goes through my mind is ‘WooHoo!’ We’re so excited,” Part Owner of Time Away RV Resort Alicia Lawson said.

Lawson and her husband, Nathan, run Time Away RV Resort, which is down the road from the track. Besides a place to stay, they offer plenty of activities for people to enjoy in between races.

“We’ve got volleyball, baseball, kickball, basketball,” Lawson said.

While the pandemic has had it’s up and downs for their business, they said they are booked solid throughout the month of June, and they expect the same to happen the first weekend of October.

“Right now, it’s looking pretty good,” Nathan Lawson said.

They still plan to have their cleaning protocol in place to ensure guests have a clean and safe place to stay.

“We’re doing everything. We’re still taking the same measures as before. We are just going to stick to those and I think we will be safe,” Lawson said.

Lincoln city officials say races at Talladega Superspeedway increase business sales from 10% to 20%. Some businesses even see a 40% sales increase. Lawson believes this will be a huge boost for the area.

“So, we are for everyone and we’ve had everyone here to enjoy that,” Lawson said.

Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton says it took a lot of work from his staff to help get back to full capacity. CBS 42 asked Crichton during Wednesday’s Zoom presser if he was confident fans will be safe. He says, based on current vaccine numbers, he believes fans will be protected from the virus.

“And we feel by October, that more and more fans that are coming out will be vaccinated and then the others will make a responsible decision,” Crichton said.

And as fans countdown to October, business owners hope everyone from all backgrounds who come by truly enjoy the Talladega Superspeedway.

“I think if everybody did it once in your life, you should do it. It’s exciting, it’s fun. Way different than watching it on TV. Enjoy it,” Nathan Lawson said.

NASCAR Playoff Weekend is slated from October 2 and 3.