Fancy’s on Fifth sign in Avondale will soon come down

The decorative sign advertising the now-closed Fancy’s on Fifth will soon come down.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A sign that has been a visual staple at the corner of 41st Street South and Fifth Avenue South in Avondale will soon come down.

The large, decorative neon-and-bulb lit sign advertising the now-closed Fancy’s on Fifth will be removed as soon as the company charged with the task is able to come out for the job, according to one of the shuttered business’ co-owners, Paget Pizitz.

Fancy’s on Fifth, an oyster and hamburger dive, first opened in March 2016, but was closed because of financial stress caused by the pandemic. It was co-owned by Pizitz and Harriet Despinakis, who also owns Melt Avondale.

The restaurant’s name was a reference to “Miss Fancy,” an elephant that was itself a staple of Avondale during the days when the Birmingham Zoo had a location in the neighborhood’s park. The elephant was eventually sold to Cole Brother’s Circus for $500 when the zoo closed three years into the Great Depression.

Now the sign bearing its name, just across from Avondale Park, will soon be gone, too.