Family working to recover following tornado devastation in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County community is working to recover after the heavy devastation brought from an EF-2 tornado that swept through the area Wednesday night.

The Cox family has lived in Chilton County for nearly a century and all four of their properties suffered heavy damage from the storm. As the tornado came, Tina Cox took cover with several other family members at her brother’s house next door. Her home, the very one she grew up in, was completely destroyed.

Nonetheless, Cox is grateful to be alive and is also is thankful to the community that stepped up to help her and her family during their time of need.

“The tornado took off all the parts that my dad built onto, but the main structure is still there from years ago,” Cox said. “I’m so blessed and fortunate that me and my family, my brother and nephews we are still alive,” Cox said.

Cox said she and her family have plans to rebuild and hopes to be able to use the main structure of the home as it’s rebuilt to pay homage to her ancestors.