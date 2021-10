PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Fire Department are asking for the public’s help in reuniting a dog that was recovered during flood searches Wednesday night.

According to the Facebook post, Pelham FD found him along Highway 261 near Station 4. Currently, the dog is at Station 2.

Anyone with information on this dog’s family whereabouts are asked to contact the Pelham Fire Department at 205-620-6500.