Family seeks answers for man who died after allegedly being ‘slammed’ by Birmingham police officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Georgia man was fatally injured in an alleged encounter with a Birmingham Police Officer and now, his family wants answers.

The attorney for the Grant family, Johnathan Austin, sat down with CBS 42’s Art Franklin to review the footage of the incident.

“You see on the left, that’s Mr. Grant. On the right, that’s an unidentified police officer and you see him slam him onto the ground, and at that moment of impact, that’s when his neck was broken,” said Austin.

The man in the video, 68-year-old Carl Grant lived just outside of Atlanta. Family members describe him as a person that got along with everybody.

Grant’s brother, Willie Jenkins, says that his brother is a former marine who was suffering from dementia. He does not know how he ended up in Birmingham.

February 3, 2020, the family received a call from UAB Hospital. The hospital explained that they were about to perform an emergency procedure on Grant and explained that there had been a conflict with a Birmingham police officer. Once his family arrived, they discovered that he was paralyzed from the neck down.

The Birmingham Police Department respectfully declined to comment due to a pending investigation.

“We want answers. The family deserves this and Mr. Grant, and that’s what we’re seeking,” said Austin.

The attorneys say that they have reached out to the city of Birmingham to request open records, but they say that the city told them that it is not liable for the circumstances of the event.