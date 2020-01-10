Family seeks answers after mentally ill Pickens County man killed by police

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pickens County man’s family and the NAACP are calling for justice after he was shot and killed by police at his home last August.

Renota Harris wants to know why her uncle 62-year-old Wallace Wilder was killed.

“He was a man with a family that loved him and we mourn and we grieve every day. And this grief has been so overbearing due to the fact that we don’t have closure almost five months later. And we have no closure as to what happened to our loved one,” Harris said.

Family members along with their attorney and the NAACP held a news conference Thursday morning in front of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in Carrollton. Attorney Richard Rice tells CBS 42 after four months Wilder’s family deserves to know why he was shot and killed.

“We want transparency and we would like to have a meeting with the Alabama Attorney Generals office to get an update at least on a timeline on how this investigation will move forward. And whether or not this will be presented to a grand jury,” Rice said.

On August 28, 2019, Wilder was killed by police officers at his home in Gordo. Officers were called to do a wellness check on Wilder but for unknown reasons used deadly force killing him. His niece, Renota Harris says the 62-year-old suffered from mental illness and didn’t have any firearms at his house.

“Wallace’s life mattered, he was in his own home not causing any harm to anyone. So we can’t understand at the end of the day that someone’s life can be taken in their own home with no answers,” she said.

Rice says the autopsy has not been made available for the family. He also claims there is police body camera video that also has not been made available. Rice is calling on the officers involved to be placed on administrative leave.

Pickens County District Attorney Andy Hamlin has recused himself from the case. CBS 42 reached out to him and Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall and Attorney General Steve Marshal. None the three officials wanted to comment.

