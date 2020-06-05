Family seeking answers following death of Aliceville man

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Aliceville are investigating a murder.

Police Chief Tony Jones tells CBS 42 the body of 28-year-old Brandon Peoples was found early Sunday morning in a mobile home on Jasper Road. The victim was shot to death and police are trying to locate the killer.

CBS 42 talked to the victim’s sisters Thursday afternoon who are heartbroken. Deandra Peoples wants justice for her brother.

“We want someone arrested, someone needs to be arrested, like, today,” Deandra Peoples said. “We just pray that we get the justice that we deserve. He loved his kids and his family and always liked to spend time with his family and he loved to help out his mom in the garden. This is so sad and we miss our brother.”

Police tell CBS 42 that Brandon Peoples’ girlfriend owns the home where his body was discovered. Investigators have a person of interest but no arrests have been made.

The 28-year-old was a father of five children. Deandra Peoples says they don’t why anyone would want to hurt her brother.

“It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very hard you know and its even harder because we don’t know anything,” she said. “We can’t properly breath because we don’t know what happened.”

This is the first homicide of the year in Aliceville. Family members held a vigil Thursday night in Tuscaloosa to pay tribute to their loved one who was killed.

