Family remembers Bessemer teen killed in house fire

Bessemer, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer community is grieving the loss of a teenager who died in a house fire on Sunday.

Kayvion Webster was a student and basketball player at Bessemer City High School.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the 1900 block of Granville Avenue. Three adults were able to get out of the home. Webster was found inside a bathroom by firefighters. He was then taken to Medical West, then UAB for further treatment where he later died.

Family and friends have come by the house and honored Webster’s memory.

Georgette Parham, Kayvion’s mother, says her son was all about basketball.

“He’d love to play basketball. He’d love it,” Parham said.

But he was more than an athlete. She says her son was a great student with a determined attitude.

“He was dedicated. To whatever he wanted to do, he was dedicated to it,” Parham said.

Coach Ron Hamilton tells CBS 42 the community lost a truly great kid.

“The same Kayvion. Smiling. Working hard. Getting after it. And I would never know that would be the last time we see him,” Hamilton said.

Family and friends are still processing everything that happened.

“It’s been rough. It’s been soo rough,” Parham said.

But they will all remember the hard working and loving Kayvion Webster forever.

“His attitude. His…fun. Ah, I’m talking about he is so loving. He is so loving,” Parham said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Parham’s family for funeral arrangements and other things the family may need.