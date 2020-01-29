Family releases balloons for former Mississippi State receiver De’Runnya Wilson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With heavy hearts and tearful eyes, family and friends gathered Tuesday night to honor De’Runnya Wilson.

Wilson who family affectionally knew as “Bear” brought out the entire neighborhood as cars filled the streets blocking traffic on Northland Avenue. Everyone was there to pay tribute to their fallen family member and friend.

The former Wenonah High School standout athlete and Mississippi State wide receiver was found dead in the Birmingham home where loved ones met Tuesday evening.

After a prayer, everyone told stories remembering what a good person he was to them, including his former college football teammate, Dez Harris. He said the heartbreaking news was upsetting to hear about.

“I loved that boy to death,” Harris said, “We lived together our whole freshman year and when my mama called and told me… it shook me. It hurt because like I said, that was my brother.”

Among family members who spoke, Wilson’s grandmother spoke about what a superstar of an athlete her grandson was, calling him a Jack of All Trades. The tragic loss of her grandson, she says, has left her missing him eternally.

“That’s my oldest grandson and I’m going to miss him until the day I die,” she said.

Blue and white balloons filled the sky as loved ones sent their prayers up for Wilson. Tears filled their eyes, but his ever-lasting impression was felt through everyone at the vigil. With tears and sweet words loved ones said his character was unmatched, call him an all-around good guy.

“We see the love and support that Bear had. Bear was well-liked in the community,” his Uncle Michael Wilson said. “Everybody loved him. He was a good kid. He just wanted to see his family happy. He put a smile on everybody’s face, that contagious smile. He was just a good kid.”

There is a GoFundMe set up to support Wilson and his family he leaves behind. His funeral is expected to take place on Feb. 1, 2020.