TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for suspect(s) who shot two people Monday night, killing one and injuring the other.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 3000 block of 27th Street to the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, 26-year-old Lamont Cameron was found shot dead and 25-year-old Orlando Blackman was found injured by gunfire and transported to a hospital. The two were half brothers.

Laquita McKinstry, Blackman’s aunt, tells CBS 42 that she wants whoever pulled the trigger to face punishment.

“I feel they should get punished and whatever punishment they get I am not going to have any sympathy for them,” McKinstry said. “Whoever killed Lamont they need to pay and whoever shot my nephew Orlando should pay.”

Investigators have not given any details or a motive as to why the shooting happened. Captain Marty Sellers says no suspects are in custody.

“We are looking for the facts and are looking for leads and that’s what we are doing, and we are going to get to bottom of the shooting and bring the people to justice that were the shooters,” Sellers said.

City Councilman Matthew Wilson is calling on the community to stop the violence.

“I’m pleading with parents, community people to please put down these guns so that our children can have a future and so that parents don’t have to bury their children at an early age,” he said.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit tells CBS 42 that this was the 8th homicide of the year in the city.