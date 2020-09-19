Family of missing Bibb County woman speaks out about her disappearance

COKER, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of a missing Bibb County woman wants to know where 52-year old Kristie Ragland is and what happened to her.

Ragland’s sister, Karen Fife, says her family is hurting.

“We just want answers, we are hurting and we want our sister home,” Fife said. “That’s my baby sister and we are really close it’s like a mystery like she vanished.”

Ragland hasn’t been seen or heard from since Aug. 23. Investigators from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said Ragland went to visit a friend’s home in Coker on Microwave Road to celebrate her birthday then later disappeared.

“I want her to be found if she’s not alive or if something happened to her or if someone did something to her please tell us where she is.”

Fife says she and her family appreciate all the deputies and members of the Posse Mounted Unit that have spent countless hours looking for Ragland. Deputies have searched on horseback, made foot patrols, used tracking dogs and flew a helicopter hoping to locate the missing Bibb County woman.

“It’s a blessing, those guys are working tirelessly trying to find her and they’ve used resources: the helicopter, foot search and horseback,” Fife said. “And my heart just goes out to them”.

There is now a $1,000 cash reward for the whereabouts of Ragland. Anyone with information can call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

