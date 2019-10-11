Family of ‘Gip’s Place’ owner sets up fundraiser to pay for funeral

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of longtime Bessemer fixture Henry “Gip” Gipson is asking the public to support them as they lay the 99-year-old grave digger to rest.

On Thursday, Sheree Stafford set up a Faceboook page to raise money to pay for Gipson’s funeral. Gipson, the longtime owner of the blues club Gip’s Place that operated in his backyard, died Tuesday.

“This page is set up to help ease the financial burden that comes with an unexpected tragedy, all funds will be directly given to the family to help pay funeral expenses,” Stafford wrote in the page description. “Please and thank you.”

The family hopes to raise $5,000 to bury Gipson. As of Friday, nearly $500 had been raised.

