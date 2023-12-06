PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the family of former New Orleans Saints football player Glenn Foster Jr. filed a wrongful death lawsuit two years after his passing.

Foster was arrested in 2021 after police said he was driving twice the speed limit through Reform, Alabama. Three days Foster, a family man, businessman and philanthropist, died on December 6, 2021, in police custody.

Foster’s family said he had a history of mental health challenges, which they claim they told the Chief of the Reform Police Department about at the time of Foster’s incarceration.

The lawsuit names Pickens County, the sheriff’s office, jail and the officers for being involved in his death.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, attorneys Eli Hare and Ben Crump said the officers restrained Foster, placed him in a chokehold and tased him repeatedly. They said there is video of Foster’s death, but it cannot be found.

“We’re here for answers, we’re here for justice, and we’re here to put an end to this conduct in Pickens County that affects so many lives of so many Black Americans just like Glenn Foster Jr.,” Hare said.