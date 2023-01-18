BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the family of “American Idol” contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.

Stephanie Enis, Harris’ mother, said the family has not set up any GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral costs, but that several have popped up in recent days. She said the family is not associated with any of them.

“We’ve reported three or four of them,” Enis said.

Harris, a Jasper native who gained a national audience during the 13th season of “American Idol” in 2014, died Sunday of a reported heart attack. He was 31.

“CJ was a loving, kind, giving person,” Enis said. “He never met a stranger.”

Now, Enis and her family are trying to raise enough money in order to bury Harris. According to Enis, the price she was given by the funeral home was approximately $14,500.

“I’m just trying to get him buried and get this over with,” she said.

Those wishing to donate toward Harris’ funeral costs can do so by contacting SouthSide Funeral Home at 205-265-3636. The family is also accepting donations through Cash App at “$harrisenis1971.”

Enis said memorial plans for CJ Harris were in the works.