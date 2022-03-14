TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family of the 2-year-old child shot and killed in Sunday’s drive-by shooting in Tuscaloosa are speaking out.

Linda Jones is the grandmother of 2-year-old Ashton Jones, she says her family is devastated.

“I am very sad and very emotional right now I am very sad about my grandson. Because I love my grandson,” she said. “I just want to know why did they do this, they didn’t have to come out here in my yard and kill my grandbaby.”

Captain Jack Kennedy from Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the shooting happened Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. on 19th Street in Tuscaloosa.

Two people were shot while standing in the front yard. One victim was 25-year-old Marcus Winston Jr. The second victim was 2-year-old Ashton Jones. Both victims died from their injuries, they were not related. Kennedy says a white car drove by and someone used a rifle to fire multiple shots.

“There is nothing a 2-year-old child could do to be involved or deserved or had a past that would bring any of this upon the child,” Kennedy said. “No one deserves to die from a criminal act, a 2-year-old child is a truly innocent.”

Ashton’s grandmother says he celebrated his second birthday in January.

“He was a sweet baby he didn’t give anyone any problem, he was sweet,” Jones said. “He was loveable and smiled everyday and he was always happy and gave me a kiss on the jaw.”

These two murders are the 5th and 6th homicides of the year in Tuscaloosa.