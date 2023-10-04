GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members are speaking out after their loved one was killed while attending the annual Footwash Festival in southern Hale County last week.

Hale County Sheriff Mike Hamilton says that around 2 a.m. on Sept. 24, a group of people began shooting on the festival grounds. Four people, including 49-year-old Ryan Hobson, were struck by gunfire.

“Something caused and sparked a bunch of shootings and Mr. Hobson was caught in the crossfire,” Hamilton said. “Based on the information we got, he wasn’t involved in any argument or altercation or anything. It was the wrong place, wrong time.”

His mother Ola is grieving her son’s death and wants those responsible to be brought to justice.

“I want to say to the ones who did this: I pray that they come forward and say I am sorry. Because you take a gun out to go shoot and you don’t know who you’re going to hit,” Ola said. “Whoever did this, I want them to come forward, to see I am sorry and go to trial for life in prison.”

Hamilton says the festival’s property owner did not pay for security detail at the event this year. In years past, at least 200 law enforcement officers would patrol the event including Alabama State Troopers.

“If I hold a function like that on my property, I am responsible for what goes on,” Hamilton said. “As the property owner, I should be responsible for what happens so if was going to do that I should be responsible for security myself. We don’t need to have this event in the future without a police presence.”

Hamilton said no suspects have been arrested. Anyone with any information should call the Hale County Sheriff’s Office.