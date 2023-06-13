BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of Birmingham businessman and activist Dr. A.G. Gaston is trying to rename a downtown street in his honor.

Since 2019, Gaston’s family has had a petition to rename the section of 5th Avenue North between 14th Street and 24th Street in his honor. His family chose this section of 5th Avenue North since the motel and building named in his honor sit on this part of the road.

“I’m asked by quite a few people you know ‘Why isn’t a street named after your grandfather? I see streets with other people but why not him’,” said Rochelle Gaston Malone, one of Gaston’s grandchildren. “I just say to them ‘That’s a good question’.”

Malone is in charge of the petition to rename 5th Avenue North “Dr. A.G. Gaston Boulevard.” Currently, the street is honorarily called A.G. Gaston Boulevard, but Malone wants to see the change be made permanently.

“Our family, we’ve been here quiet for years, kind of in the background, but we made a conscious decision in 2019 not to be quiet anymore,” Malone said. “To be the mouthpiece that our grandfather deserves, to stand up for the rights of who he is, who he was, what he represented and what he accomplished and contributed to the city.”

Other roads throughout downtown Birmingham have been renamed after notable civil rights activists like Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, Richard Arrington Jr. and Rev. Abraham Woods Junior.

“When we look at these streets, it’s a reminder to us of the contribution that these people have put in place, even when the people are long gone, you can reference those names as you go through the city and take in the tapestry which is the narrative of Birmingham and be able to gain information that might otherwise go unknown or go forgotten,” said Barry McNealy, a historic content expert for the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

The family hopes the street will be renamed before Gaston’s birthday on July 4. Those with the Birmingham City Council declined to comment on the petition, saying it’s an ongoing matter.