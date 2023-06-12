BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Johnsons, McCoys, Mundies and Sims have been named the Families of the Year by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.

The Phillips and Hayes families are the 2020 and 2022 families of the year, respectively.

CBS 42 anchors Ben Hoover and Sherri Jackson were among the many celebrating five of the six families present during Sunday’s ceremony at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The families said they were honored to receive this recognition and hope to inspire other families.

“Love your family, spend time with each other and try to be a good example to others,” David Hayes said.

“Family is so valuable,” Stevona McCoy said. “Stick together, and they’re your box.”

“Love and faith has brought us together and is keeping us together, and we hope it does the same for others,” Al Sims said.

The families also want to encourage other families to help others.

“We can’t be in a position to help others unless other people support us,” Daniel Mundie said. “So just find other people in your community and other people your community that you’re able to support some way or another to help them along and help them through life as well.”

“Anyone can find a need,” Cathleen Phillips said. “And when you see that need in your own community, just serve those people around you right there. That’s the main thing. You don’t have to do great things. Just serve the people around you. That’s the main thing.”

The Family Guidance Center of Central Alabama is a non-profit group that provides access to services families can use, such as counseling, child care, and job readiness.