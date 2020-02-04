Family, friends remember father and 2-year-old daughter killed in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members identified a Birmingham father and his 2-year-old daughter as victims killed in a weekend house fire.

Loved ones say Shaun DeAngelo Sanders, 38, died after he tried to return to his burning home to save one of his children. The fire broke out early Sunday morning along 8th Avenue North.

Sanders’ family identified his 2-year-old daughter as Shaundella LaJune Sanders.

“The kids meant everything to him. They were his life, and for him to die in that way, I can’t be nothing but at peace. He died doing what he loved, and that was taking care of his kids,” Millicent Lanier, Sanders’ aunt.

Lanier told CBS 42 that her nephew would help anyone and would do anything for the well being of his children.

“The Bible says no greater gift can a man give than to lay down his life for his brother and my nephew, he gave his life for that baby,” she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Family members said Sanders’ 10-year-old son remains in the intensive care unit at Children’s of Alabama after sustaining injuries in the fire.

Now, loved ones are leaning on their faith in God to pull them through.

“Right now, I need him to be a healer for my nephew, and he is going to heal those wounds, so I am asking everybody to just pray for my nephew,” she said.

Family members said Shuan and Shaundella were inseparable. The child just turned 2 years old within the past week or so.

“Rest easy, baby girl, because I know you are looking down on us, and I know she is in a better place than we are now,” said Anntionette Williams, the child’s grandmother.

Williams said Sanders was a wonderful father and put his kids first. Like Lanier, Williams too relies on faith and believes everything happens for a reason.

“God don’t make no mistakes so I guess it was in his plan,” she said.

Sanders worked directly across the street from his home. It was difficult for colleagues to talk about him Monday.

“For me to come to work and not to see him or say nothing to him like every morning I talked to him and we tell each other stories, that is going to hurt,” friend Timothy Blackburn continued, “He died as a hero in my book and he will never be forgotten. I love him just like a brother.”

Co-workers held an impromptu balloon release during a break Monday. The group placed stuffed animals along Sanders’ fence and prayed over the family.

“When I say my one friend, that was my one friend. I loved him to death man, his kids got to know me, every day I come from work over here,” said Thomas White, a colleague and friend of Sanders.

Childhood friends also stopped by Sanders’ home to pay respects after hearing about his death.

“He definitely showed me what it means to be a great father because that takes a lot of heart to run back into a burning house for your baby,” friend Kubra Holley said.

Family members are now preparing for two funerals, but are thankful for the prayers and support from the community.

Lanier knows her nephew won’t be forgotten.

“I know he is in heaven and he is looking down and he is smiling because he and his little girl, Shaundella, they are together, and he is just hoping that we get our lives right so we can with them some day,” said Lanier.

Funeral arrangements are still in the works.

