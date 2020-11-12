Family, friends of Cottondale murder victim speak out over death

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends, family and neighbors of a Cottondale woman are speaking out about her death.

28-year-old Eric Fowler, who lived with 56-year-old Tammy Ledbetter, is facing charges for allegedly murdering Ledbetter in her home.

Jennifer Dockery still cannot believe her neighbor and good friend of twenty years is dead. Dockery lives across the road from where the victim lived.

“This is so sad for Tammy and it’s sad for Eric and his family. It’s just a tragedy altogether. Tammy was nice to everyone; she never met a stranger and she loved God and she loved her children and loved her family,” she said.

Police found the victim’s body at her home Monday morning, Ledbetter lived in a home off Ridgehaven Drive in Cottondale. Investigators from the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit say Fowler assaulted Ledbetter and she died. Police have not given a motive for the domestic violence case.

“The responding deputies found miss Ledbetter and it was apparent she had been assaulted. Medical response did everything we could but she was deceased.”

Jennifer Dockery tells CBS 42 that Ledbetter was well known and had many friends in the community. The 56-year-old liked to walk and sometimes catch a ride with friends.

“Everybody knew Tammy, you would always see her at the old gas station at the end of the road. And she would sit there and get rides all the time and tons of people have brought Tammy home over the years,” she said.

Fowler was booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Family members of Tammy Ledbetter have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. So far $ 1,290 dollars has been donated. Anyone wanting to help can visit the link by clicking here.

