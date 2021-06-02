Family Fishing Rodeo returns to East Lake Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Park and Recreation is hosting the largest free community fishing event in the state once again: the Family Fishing Rodeo.

Attracting new and experienced anglers from ZIP codes throughout the city and adjacent areas, the annual rodeo is planned for 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

More than 2,000 pounds of catfish will be stocked in the lake specially for the event, and anglers may take home as many fish as they manage to wrangle onto dry land.

Participants will also have the opportunity to visit the booths of local organizations with fun activities, giveaways and information on more upcoming summer fun.

“After the year we’ve all experienced, events like this are such a great opportunity to reconnect with friends and have some fun,” Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said in a press release. “I look forward to this event every year and I know so many people in this city do as well. It’s going to be great seeing everyone out there at East Lake on Saturday.”