OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are dead and a little girl is in the hospital after a house fire broke out at a home on Main Street in Oxford early Tuesday morning.

A woman who lives at the home, but did not want to go on camera, told CBS 42 she lost her uncle, her brother and the family’s Yorkie in the fire. She said her 8-year-old granddaughter is still being treated at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and is doing okay.

Her neighbor and current spokesperson for the family, Raul Mayorga, described hearing “a big explosion” at around 3:00 a.m. His daughter first spotted the flames and woke him up, and he immediately called the police and rushed to help his friends.

“They’re very nice people to me, they’re always cooking, they’re always inviting us to their party, Mayorga said. “They lost everything. They lost their wallet, their phone, they don’t even have their car keys.”

He said it took about four hours to put it out.

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks reported that 11 people were currently living there, and six people were at home when the fire started. The state fire marshal has taken over the investigation into the cause.

“When [first responders] got there, they encountered heavy fire coming out the front of the house,” Sparks said.

Firefighters were forced to go through the back, rescuing the little girl through a window. They found one of the men dead in a bedroom upstairs and the other right next to the back door.

“Things burn quicker and hotter today because of all the polyester and all the foam and different things you have in furniture. There’s no doubt a smoke detector will save your life,” Sparks said.

For now, Mayorga said the family is staying with him and he’s hoping to get the community’s help to get them back on their feet. He encourages community members to reach out to him at 773-934-8674. The American Red Cross is also assisting.

“You help people, somebody else is gonna help you,” Mayorga said.