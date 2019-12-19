Family asks for continued prayers 1 month after son’s brain injury

CHELSEA, Ala (WIAT) — Thirteen-year-old Eli Hairston from Chelsea is being treated at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham after a golf cart accident left him with a severe brain injury last month.

His parents continue to update the community through their Facebook page, “Praying for Eli”. The page has over 12,000 followers from all over the world.

Eli’s father, Jay Hairston, said the community support has been unbelievable and has meant everything to their family.

“We’re so thankful that people have connected with him in that way and certainly people who know him have a natural connection to him. He has that magnetic personality and so many people outpouring their love and support and it’s certainly something we feel. We appreciate and we know that healing is on the way for him. We’re people of faith,” said Jay Hairston.

Eli’s school, Chelsea Middle School, has held several fundraisers to help the family. They also are showing their support by wearing buttons and bracelets that say ‘Pray for Eli.’

“What’s really unique is see the students bond together as a family and just support Eli and his family in this time, so that’s been encouraging to see everyone come together as one here in Chelsea,” said Chris Self, the 7th-grade administrator at Chelsea Middle School.

Jay Hairston said they ask for continued prayers as Eli has a long recovery ahead of him. Jay said Eli is doing 3-4 hours of therapy every day, six days a week. That therapy includes physical, occupational, and speech.

“I’ve learned not to put any limits on what Eli can do and definitely not put limits on what God can do, so I think that outreach is probably not even where it’s going to go. More people are going to be touched by his story as he continues to progress and improve in a continue to see the evolution of his fight to the point of eventual victory, full healing, and complete recovery,” said Hairston.

You can follow Eli’s progress through their Facebook page.

LATEST POSTS