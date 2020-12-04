Family and friends mourn loss of loved one after Blount County shooting

Remlap, Ala. (WIAT) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a search for a suspect in a road rage incident off Highway 75.

Sheriff Mark Moon tells CBS 42 they have had several leads, but nothing is concrete at the moment.

Dakota Nunley, 22, was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Family and friends gathered at the location it happened and placed a wreath in Nunley’s memory.

“The kindest soul you could ever meet. He had the biggest heart,” Karli Williams, Dakota’s fiance, said.

Many of his friends and family say he never met a stranger.

“He’d reach a hand out to help anybody. He was just…a wonderful, wonderful individual,” Lenny Murray, Dakota’s step-father, said.

They say Dakota gave everyone a creative nickname.

“He would call everybody Roy,” Murray said.

William’s says they had plans to get married, move to TN and start a family.

She says she found out her fiance was shot through a FaceTime call.

“I just ran down to where he was. I just found him and I held him. I was here at the scene,” Williams said.

Williams was the last person to see Nunley alive.

“When I saw the blood, I just ran down here and I just held him and I just kept saying ‘I love you, Dakota. I love you. Don’t leave me,” Williams said.

Both of Nunley’s parents rushed down to the area from Dunlap, TN after they heard the news.

“I wish I could trade places with him. I’d do it in a heart beat,” Murray said.

As police continue searching, family and friends remember the good times.

“The bonfires every weekend. We’d go shoot pool. There was always something we could find,” Friend Tallon Sparkman said.

They hope justice is served soon.

“If you were any kind of man at all, you’d turn yourself in and go ahead and face the music. That’s what you should do,” Murray said.

“Was it worth it to take somebody’s life because you were mad on the road? It wasn’t worth it,” Williams said.

Police are looking for a white Toyota 4-Runner.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.