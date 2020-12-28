Family and friends demand bail bond reform after suspect charged in son’s murder out of jail

Blount County, Ala. (WIAT) — Family and friends of Dakota Nunley are demanding change to the bond system after the man accused of killing him, Michael Wayne Harris, bonded out of jail recently.

They gathered outside the Blount County Courthouse holding signs and expressing their frustrations with the situation.

Nunley’s fiancé, Karli Williams, says she doesn’t understand why Harris was able to bond out so quickly.

“The love that we had was so special and I’m never going to get that back now. Ever,” Williams said.

Williams says life hasn’t been the same since Nunley died. She misses spending every day with him.

“That was the best part of my day. Seeing him walk through that door. And see his smile…that’s one of the things I miss the most,” Williams said.

Nunley’s stepfather, Lenny Murray, says it’s been a nightmare for him and his wife.

“The things that she’s suffers. And quite frankly, it hearts my heart. Because I fix everything in her life. I can’t fix this,” Murray said.

One of the signs family and friends held had Harris’s mugshot on it, and they chanted throughout the afternoon ‘Justice for Dakota.’

“When things like this can actually take place. And these people can walk the streets for 2 or 3 years, while the wheels of justice grind?” Murray said.

Harris is charged in the shooting and killing of Nunley back in early December. District Attorney Pamela Casey tells CBS 42 Harris was able to make bond based on how the process all works. Harris’s bond was raised by a judge. His bond was set at $100,000. Harris also has to wear an ankle monitor and turn in all of his weapons to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Murray hopes by sharing their experience the bond process for those charged with violent crimes change.

“We’re concerned, not just for our loss, but for the potential losses for others out there,” Murray said.

Williams says the fight for Dakota is far from over.

“I can promise you we will not stop fighting until this guy is prosecuted the right way. And charged the right way,” Williams said.

Murray, Williams and family did speak with D.A Casey about the process and what comes next in the case. They say they are thankful for her help and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for all the work they put in to find Harris.

Harris’s first call is set for January 6.