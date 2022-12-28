NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport.

Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives.

Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was born at 10 p.m., weighing in at 9 pounds and 12 ounces. His proud mother was excited to welcome her new bundle of joy into the world.

“I feel relief and I feel victory which is a good combination of emotions,” Sydney said. “It’s really nice having a baby at the end of the year because you get to start over fresh and not being pregnant and not having the unknowns and newborn babies are just magic. So it’s going to be a great year.”

Sunday night was not the Porters’ first experience with labor and delivery, as Lincoln has a 3-year-old sister and a 2-year-old brother. The family recently moved to Tuscaloosa because Caleb is working on getting his Ph.D. at the University of Alabama. He says it feels amazing to add another member to the family on Christmas Day.

“I’ve just been thinking about Jesus Christ being born on Christmas as a way to bring peace to the world,” Caleb said. “I feel like Lincoln is the same way for our family and he may not be the prince of peace but he is our earl or duke of peace because he has brought peace to our family already.”

DCH officials say this year’s six babies marks the record for the most they’ve ever delivered on Christmas Day.