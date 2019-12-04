Families of inmates describe violent conditions to panel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members and advocates of Alabama inmates addressed the governor’s study commission on criminal justice reform.
Speakers urged an overhaul of conditions, sentencing laws and medical care. The Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice heard from family members, attorneys and advocacy groups Wednesday.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey created the study commission after the Department of Justice threatened to sue Alabama over unconstitutional prison conditions.
The Alabamians for Fair Justice Coalition placed signs on empty chairs with the names of 21 inmates they said died in state prisons in the last year from homicides, suicides and drug overdoses.