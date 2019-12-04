Families of inmates describe violent conditions to panel

Sandy Ray, holds photos of her son, Steven Davis, during a press conference at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery on Dec. 4, 2019. Davis died in 2019 after an altercation with corrections officers at the prison where he was incarcerated. Ray said she has received little information about his death. The Alabama Department of Corrections has said it is investigating Davis’ death and that officers used “physical measures” after he rushed at officers. Ray stands with her brother Randy Watson, as she addresses reporters. Ray later showed the photo to the governor’s study commission on criminal justice issues. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members and advocates of Alabama inmates addressed the governor’s study commission on criminal justice reform.

Speakers urged an overhaul of conditions, sentencing laws and medical care. The Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice heard from family members, attorneys and advocacy groups Wednesday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey created the study commission after the Department of Justice threatened to sue Alabama over unconstitutional prison conditions.

The Alabamians for Fair Justice Coalition placed signs on empty chairs with the names of 21 inmates they said died in state prisons in the last year from homicides, suicides and drug overdoses.

