BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Each year, the Family Guidance Center of Alabama recognizes two families of the year. The families are nominated by people in the community. During 2021, the Guidance Center recognized two Central Alabama families.

One of those families who earned the title as Family of the Year for 2021 is the Moore family of Birmingham. The family consists of Dr. Greg Moore, his wife Courtney, and their two sons, Damon, and Derek. Dr. Moore is the principal at Springville High School. His wife, Courtney, teaches health and fitness classes at the Center Point Community Center. She also runs a summer camp for children there.

“It is just a feeling of validation of what we stand for as a family that is just really caring and begin there for others,” said Dr. Greg Moore when asked about how it feels to achieve the honor. “We have raised our boy not only by words but by example that if you want to be blessed you have to be a blessing, so you have to be willing to be there for others, spend time with others and care for others.”

The Moore’s say they have taught their sons to be good stewards in the community. According to the nomination form, the family played a huge role in helping the community rebuild after the tornado last year in the Center Point area.

“We really just look for any opportunity to be involved, said Courtney Moore. “It is really how Greg was raised and how I was raised to always jump in and use whatever talent you have.”

Greg Moore says one of his favorite family activities is supporting his sons in whatever family activities they are involved in. Their son, Damon plays football at Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi. Their son, Derek, just wrapped up his high school basketball season.

The Family Guidance Center of Alabama is dedicated to helping families through partnering with families, organizations, and communities. The Center provides counseling service, early childhood services and others. The Center is starting the nomination process for the 2022 Families of the Year. You can find more information about the Center at 334-270-4100.