BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanksgiving is a time many people spend with their families eating big spreads of food that often takes hours to prepare. For some families, however, they would rather enjoy a delicious meal without the stress of cooking.

The Bright Star in Bessemer is a family-owned restaurant that’s been around since 1907, and it’s made providing a non-traditional family meal a tradition of its own.

Andreas Anastassakis has been the chef and owner of The Bright Star for the last 14 years. He said the restaurant has gone down the family for generations and as far back as anyone can remember, it’s welcomed people to its table on Thanksgiving.

“You have to understand that you’re not going to be with your family on Thanksgiving,” Anastassakis said. “You’re going to be taking care of other families. If you love it and you realize it, it just part of it. it’s just a lifestyle.”

For many employees at The Bright Star, working Thanksgiving is just as much a part of their traditions. Robert Moore has worked at the restaurant for 39 years and served on Thanksgiving every single year.

“Bright Star is kind of like family to me, and my wife has become accustomed to me working on Thanksgiving, so she’s OK with that,” Moore said. “It’s just who I am.”

The Bright Star estimates it served around 1,200 people this Thanksgiving.

“Everyone just knows we’re open on Thanksgiving, so many families it’s a tradition to come here every year,” Anastassakis said. “Even before we wrote the menu, we were already sold out on reservations.”

While it’s already a tradition for some families, for others this was their first Thanksgiving at The Bright Star, but they’re open to making it an annual gathering.

“I’ve been married for nearly 39 years and my wife, I wanted to give her a break today, and so we decided ‘Let’s go here. Bright Star,’ eat a great dinner, enjoy it,” Tony Cooley said. “It’s just a great atmosphere to bring your family and have a real good time.”

The Bright Star said the annual Thanksgiving meal kicks off its holiday season and helps it get prepared for the rest of the year.