TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Rodney Scott, a renowned pitmaster who has two restaurants in the Birmingham area, has now expanded his signature barbecue to Trussville.

On Tuesday, Scott and Trussville city members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the newest Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ location on Main Street, between Glenn and Maple Avenues in Trussville. Scott, who began his culinary career in South Carolina, has Whole Hog locations in Birmingham and in Homewood. He also has locations in Atlanta and in Charleston, South Carolina, his first restaurant which he started in 2017.

“Alabama has embraced us in a big way, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve been given from this community,” Scott said in a press release sent out Tuesday. “Adding a location in Trussville brings our brand closer to a large part of the population that has helped the restaurant grow over the last few years.”

Over the years, Scott’s cooking has been critically acclaimed, including honors from the James Beard Foundation for “Best Chef: Southeast” in 2018, as well as appearances on Netflix’s “Chef’s Table: BBQ” and Showtime’s “Billions.”

Nick Pihakis, Scott’s business partner and CEO of the Pihakis Restaurant Group, said bringing Rodney Scott’s to Trussville is a win-win for the community.

“It’s a great market and a wonderful community” Pihakis said in a statement. “When my good friend, Paul Ott Carruth called me about the availability of the property that previously housed the beloved Trussville restaurant Joel’s, I wanted to jump on the opportunity to put more great food on that historic piece of land.”

Scott is also reportedly working with country singer Eric Church to open a restaurant in Nashville sometime next year, according to Southern Living.