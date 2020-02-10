Falling gas prices in Birmingham reflect national drop in wake of coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo, a man adds fuel to his vehicle at a gas station in Orlando, Fla. A coalition of states is suing the Trump administration for the second time to block a planned reduction in penalties automakers pay when they fail to meet fuel economy standards. Twelve states and the District of Columbia sued the administration Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, for replacing an Obama-era regulation that imposed a penalty of $14 for every tenth of a mile-per-gallon that an automaker falls below the standards. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gas prices in the Birmingham area have dropped 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, reflecting a national trend of falling gas prices, according to a recent study.

In a survey of 550 gas stations conducted by GasBudddy, gas prices in Birmingham today average $2.15 per gallon, which are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than this time a month ago, but 17.9 cents higher than this time a year ago.

In Jefferson County, the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.15, reflecting the approximately average cost per gallon across Alabama.

According to the report, the cheapest station in Birmingham was priced at $1.95 per gallon while the most expensive was $2.40 per gallon. Neither station was mentioned by name in the report.

In the last week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon, averaging $2.42/g today. From this time a month ago, the national average is down 16.7 cents per gallon and stands 13.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The nation’s gas prices continue to fall to fresh lows as coronavirus fears continue to put a choke-hold on oil prices, leading to the fourth straight weekly decline in the national average,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a written statement. “All but a handful of states saw their averages decline over the last seven days, leading to plenty of smiling faces, but especially in the 21 states where at least one station is offering gasoline under $2 per gallon. It’s impressive that in those 21 states, a total of over 10,000 stations are offering such low prices. With continued worries of economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus, I don’t think the impact to oil is done yet, and for now, motorists are poised to see another week of falling gas prices.”

Here are the average gas prices per gallon in the surrounding counties:

–Shelby: $2.09/gallon

–Chilton: $2.14/gallon

–Bibb: $2.15/gallon

–St. Clair: $2.10/gallon

–Blount: $2.18/gallon

–Walker: $2.07/gallon

In addition, here are some historic data for gas prices in Birmingham for Feb. 10 for each year going back to 2010 compared to the national average:

–2019: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

–2018: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

–2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

–2016: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

–2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

–2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

–2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

–2012: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

–2011: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

–2010: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

