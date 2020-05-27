Fallen trees block Carl Jones Road in Moody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moody Police Department is currently working to clear multiple fallen trees that are currently blocking a road.

The trees fell on Carl Jones Road near Rogers Road.

Moody PD is asking for drivers to avoid this area until further notice.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES