Fallen Moody officer Lt. Stephen Williams honored during ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined the Moody Police Department to pay tribute to fallen officer Lt. Stephen Williams.

Williams is one of eight Alabama law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2020.

“Lt. Williams was attempting to do his job and do it well and lost his life in the sacrifice to public safety,” Marshall said. “We wanted to be able to acknowledge him and his family that (his) memory is still retained.”

Williams was shot and killed while responding to a call at the Moody Super 8 Motel last June. Immediately upon arriving at the scene, Williams and an accompanying training officer were shot.

Williams was known for going above and beyond to make connections with the Moody community.