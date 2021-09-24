Fall festivities kicking off this weekend throughout Central Alabama

How did Sept. 22 become the official first day of fall? Why is it called fall? And why are pumpkins such a big thing this time of year? (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With fall officially here, CBS 42 wants to help you celebrate the season accordingly – starting this weekend! Be sure to download our app and enable notifications for the latest updates.

Several pumpkin patches across Central Alabama are opening for the season this weekend: The Great Pumpkin Patch in Hayden, 4D Farm in Cullman and Old Baker Farm Pumpkin Patch in Harpersville.

Each pumpkin patch listed also offers tons of other family friendly activities like hay rides and corn mazes. Hours, locations and more can be found by clicking the names above.

Fall festivals that kick off this weekend:

Aww Shucks Fall Festival will feature a live band, DJ, pumpkin painting, local artisans, a dog-friendly atmosphere, and a Guinness World Record competition. For hours, location and any other information click here.

Homestead Hollow Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will allow you to check out arts and crafts, vintage goods, and tour original cabins built by early settlers. Food and live music will also be available. Find out more here.