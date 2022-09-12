BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The violence in Birmingham continues to be a top priority for city leaders.

So far this year, over 90 homicides have happened in Birmingham. That’s 20 more than at this time last year.

The violence in Birmingham has been a concern among faith leaders in the city.

Pastor Damien Littlejohn of Bryant Chapel AME Church tells CBS 42 it’s painful to see people not being able to control their emotions.

Littlejohn says the violence has gotten progressively worse in Birmingham.

Pastor Littlejohn says that to decrease violence in Birmingham, consistent relationships must be established with young people.

“They wanna be loved, recognized, cared about and listened to,” Littlejohn said. “Find out who I am, don’t talk at me, talk to me, find out what my problems are, what my issues are, and the issues of 2022 are not the issues of 1962. Where are these children right now in the issues they’re going through, and once they realize you’re going to listen to them, they will listen to you.”

Pastor Littlejohn has been able to listen to young people by being a chaplain at Wenonah High School.

He has also developed a program called “Shifting the Atmosphere” within the school to connect students.

Other pastors have also developed mentoring programs to engage with young people positively.

The New Jerusalem Baptist Church program The Man Project’s purpose is to empower, encourage and enlighten men seven to 18.

The program provides career development, etiquette classes, and character development.

Pastor Cade says programs like this provide positive role models to help equip young men for a better tomorrow.

“They have the knowledge; they have the power; we just have to channel it and channel it to exactly where it needs to go,” Cade said.

“The reason why they’re doing these things is because they don’t know where to channel their energy.” ” They’re channeling it toward the wrong energy and people, and as adults, clergy and parents, we got to help them channel it so they can be progressive in the community.”

Cade says the shootings are because youth don’t understand the value of life.

He says the solutions faith leaders can give is allowing the resources they have available to be used to decrease the violence.

“Give them something to do,” Cade said. “Give them sports; you have several churches with gyms, youth centers, resources, all these things you have to combine with the church, where you can be there from five to 10,” Cade said. “One thing I have seen is that we are willing to point the finger but are we willing to give a solution to what is going on.”

Cade says that when young people see good, they do good, so he’s encouraging leaders within the community to be positive role models.