BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week.

With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of violence around.

The Everytown Community Safety Fund awarded Faith in Action Alabama with a second support grant recently. That funding will help the organization resolve conflict and hopefully put an end to violence in our community.

Faith in Action Alabama was nominated for the support grant by their community partner, Mom’s Demand Action.

Birmingham chapter leader, Dana Ellis, says they recognize the lifesaving work FIAA does and wanted to support them in any way they could.

She says gun violence is the leading cause of death in children and teens in the state of Alabama and that this situation calls for all hands on deck.

“We have the fourth highest homicide rate and the 11th highest suicide rate,” said Ellis. “We clearly have a problem. And it’s time for all hands on deck to work on this problem from all perspectives.”

Deputy director of faith in action Alabama, Onoyemi Williams, says the group believes gun violence is a symptom of the lack of investment within a community.

She says they work to provide meaningful resources as a way of turning the tide in affected areas like Birmingham.

Williams says it’s an honor and a privilege to be the recipient of this funding again.

“It helps us to certify the work that we’re doing to and how meaningful it is to so many people in the things we have been able to bring about- change within our state of Alabama,” said Williams.

Williams says they strive to see hope realized and recognize that anyone in our community has the ability to make a change.

“Police have their place in the community, but people have a bigger place in the community in keeping their community safe and making sure that they are whole, they are invested in, and that their lives matter,” said Williams.

Williams says they invite anyone interested to join faith in action Alabama as they continue to pursue justice and longevity in community.