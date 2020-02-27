Fairview Fire Capt. Larry Smith dies Thursday morning

FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairview Fire and Rescue has announced the passing of one of their own early Thursday morning.
Fire Captain Larry Smith died at Cullman Regional Hospital.
The department asked for thoughts and prayers towards Capt. Smith’s family and the Fairview F&R in a Facebook post.
Fairview F&R thanked Capt. Smith for his “many years of service to the communities.”
