FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT)– On Tuesday, more than 100 employees of the Fairfield School District will get their first round of the COVID-19 shot.

The district says they will get the Moderna shot between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This round is being given out by Cahaba Medical Center.

Employees who miss Tuesday’s round will have another chance to get the vaccine later at UAB.

