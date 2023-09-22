FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A brand new baseball field is now open in the city of Fairfield.

Fairfield school leaders held a ribbon cutting for the new field Thursday night. Until now, the high school and middle school baseball teams have used the city-owned Willie Mays Park for their games.

“A lot of these kids I’ve been coaching have been in Fairfield all their life and they’re happy to have a field now,” head baseball coach Jimecio Archie said. “Hopefully, this here will bring the city out to support us.”

The new field will be shared between the middle *and high school baseball teams. It will also be open to the community to use.