FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Fairfield is getting new LED lighting that people hope will make the community safer.

The new LED lights will be placed throughout the entire city. Mayor Eddie Penny approached the council about the new LED lights as a key initiative to help improve safety.

“We feel like improved lighting throughout all our communities and all of our facilities and parks will make the city much safer,” Penny said. “Supplies have to be ordered and as they are ordered and come in they will go into each phase. It’s important for the citizens to know every part of the city will be done.”

The Fairfield City Council will pay for the new LED lights with money generated from the city. Fairfield is also looking at adding security cameras soon with additional funding.

Many locals support it because they believe it could help reduce crime.

“Because we need to upgrade our lighting for safety purposes and make sure our whole city is illuminated. The older lights do not give the type of illumination we would like,” resident Earl Ford said. “We feel like LED will brighten the city and make it much safer.”