Fairfield man charged with arson after allegedly setting abandoned house on fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Ali

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested after allegedly setting an abandoned house on fire in Fairfield Wednesday morning.

Just before 5 am. on Wednesday, Fairfield firefighters were on their way back to their station after they just put out a fire when they noticed another fire starting inside an enclosed porch, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire fighters stopped to extinguish the new fire and encountered Christopher Ali, 21, on the porch of the abandoned home near the 500 Block of Court B in Fairfield. Ali fled from the scene. The firefighters were able to catch and detain Ali until Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Christopher Ali was charged with Burglary 2nd degree and Arson 2nd degree. His bonds total $31,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES