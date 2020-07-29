Fairfield City Schools to begin year online only

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield City Schools has announced that all schools within the district will begin the academic year virtually due to concerns over the coronavirus.

All K-12 students will attend classes online when schools begin Aug. 10. Teachers will be returning to schools Aug. 3 to begin training on the virtual platforms that will be used to teach.

FCS also announced that it has bought new laptops to provide each student with one, no matter how many students are in each family.

FCS Superintendent Dr. Regina Thompson says she will reassess this decision after Labor Day and decide whether to continue online or move towards bringing students back into classrooms.

