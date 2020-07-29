Fairfield City Schools to begin school virtually this Fall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield City Schools will begin school virtually this Fall, as many school systems move to virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students in grades K-12 will enroll in virtual school, according to the school superintendent Jennifer Gonsoulin. After Labor Day the school system will reassess to see if students can begin school on campuses.

Thursday, Fairfield City Schools will have a virtual parent town hall at 5:30 p.m.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page