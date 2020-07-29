Fairfield City Schools to begin school virtually this Fall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield City Schools will begin school virtually this Fall, as many school systems move to virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students in grades K-12 will enroll in virtual school, according to the school superintendent Jennifer Gonsoulin. After Labor Day the school system will reassess to see if students can begin school on campuses.

Thursday, Fairfield City Schools will have a virtual parent town hall at 5:30 p.m.

