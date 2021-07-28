Fairfield City Schools requiring students, faculty to wear face masks this school year

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks again due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Fairfield City Schools will require face masks for students and faculty this year.

In an announcement made Wednesday, the school system said they would require face masks to be worn inside school buildings as well as on school buses until further notice. All students, employees, and visitors must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

“We will revisit this guideline at the end of August, as we monitor COVID developments at that time,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, Birmingham City Schools announced that it would be requiring both students and faculty to wear masks while inside school buildings.

The school year will start back Aug. 9 with all students required to attend in-person classes.